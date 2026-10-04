Punjab: Drug menace or political capital?

Let’s rewind to December 2015. Addressing a rally at Talwandi Sabo, near Takht Damdama Sahib, Captain Amarinder Singh declared he would break the backbone of Punjab’s drug menace within four weeks of coming to power. In 2017, he was back as chief minister of a state caught in a spiral of addiction. Today, he can list the steps taken against the cartels. The backbone of the drug menace, however, remained unbroken.

This history matters because, only a few months away from Assembly elections, Punjab is once again being promised a drug-free future.

Amarinder Singh is now in the BJP, which has just concluded a 13-day statewide ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’. The campaign was meant to cash in on the widespread drug issue for votes in 2027. The party brought in chief ministers of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, along with party president Nitin Nabin and Union home minister Amit Shah. Members of families ravaged by addiction were put on stage to give the campaign an emotional touch.

As the yatra neared its end, Amarinder gave a town-hall-style interview to journalists of The Tribune. One of his remarks was striking: “The BJP does not understand Punjab.”

The drug issue has begun appearing on billboards along the state’s highways, and no party is willing to let the other lay claim to what is becoming an important rallying point.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, sensing how the public may react to so sensitive a subject, has accused the Opposition of deliberately painting Punjab as a state plagued by drugs.