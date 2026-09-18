College guest lecturer among four arrested in alleged Kerala drug racket

A college guest lecturer is among four people arrested in connection with an alleged network supplying MDMA and cannabis to students and other young people in Nilambur and neighbouring areas of Kerala’s Malappuram district, police said.

The accused have been identified as P. Suhail, a guest lecturer at a college in Mampad, Reena T.N., Vivek Vijayan and Subrahmanyan.

A Nilambur police team led by Sub-Inspector Arshid K.M. made the arrests after receiving information about the alleged drug trade.

Police initially detained Subrahmanyan and allegedly recovered 0.4 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of cannabis from his possession.

During questioning, he allegedly disclosed details about the network and told investigators that he regularly supplied MDMA to Suhail, Vijayan and Reena. Police subsequently conducted further operations and arrested the other three suspects.