Kerala’s all-out war
The objective is not merely to arrest users or low-level peddlers but to “overhaul the drug mafia”
Kerala’s launch of ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’ on 1 June acknowledges that the state’s narcotics challenge is no longer a peripheral law-and-order issue but a social crisis requiring a mission-mode response. Announced by home minister Ramesh Chennithala within weeks of the United Democratic Front (UDF) assuming power, the initiative is one of the first major interventions of the new government and a demonstration of its intent to address an issue that featured prominently in public debate during the April Assembly election campaign.
On the very first day, Operation Toofan led to more than 100 cases being registered, 137 arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics, including MDMA (commonly known as 'Ecstasy'). Within three days, the figures had risen to 340 cases and 368 arrests. The significance of the crackdown lies not merely in its scale, but in what it reveals about a problem that has been steadily deepening for years. Operation Toofan is therefore a welcome intervention, though a long-overdue one.
For decades, Kerala remained one of the country’s most socially advanced states. High literacy, strong public health outcomes and a relatively vibrant civic culture fostered the assumption that the state would be more resilient than most against the social pathologies associated with drug abuse.
That assumption has been steadily undermined by evidence. The rise of synthetic narcotics — especially MDMA — methamphetamine and designer drugs has transformed the nature of the challenge. Unlike traditional narcotics, these substances move through highly networked supply chains, exploit digital platforms, generate enormous profits and often target younger demographics.
The result is a problem that cannot be measured merely by seizures and arrests but by its growing penetration into schools, colleges, neighbourhoods and families.
The numbers are sobering. Kerala has witnessed an unprecedented surge in narcotics-related offences in recent years. In 2024 alone, more than 27,000 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, placing the state among the highest in the country and giving it one of India’s highest per capita rates of drug-related crime.
Between 2020 and 2024, the cumulative number of NDPS cases exceeded 87,000, highlighting the rapid expansion of the narcotics ecosystem. The trend has shown little sign of abating. By August 2025, the excise department alone had registered 8,622 NDPS cases and arrested more than 8,500 individuals, surpassing the corresponding figures for previous years.
The concern is equally evident at the urban level. According to the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2023 report, Kochi recorded 5,191 cases of drug possession for personal consumption, the second-highest among Indian cities after Mumbai. Given its much smaller population, Kochi’s crime rate stood at 245 cases per lakh population, several times higher than Mumbai’s. The figures suggest that Kerala’s drug challenge has penetrated communities and urban centres on a scale that demands sustained policy attention.
Equally concerning is the changing nature of the substances involved. Historically, cannabis dominated narcotics enforcement statistics. Today, synthetic drugs, especially MDMA, occupy a prominent position. Data on seizures show a substantial rise in psychotropic substances over the past decade. While cannabis remains prevalent, the rapid circulation of synthetic drugs signals a more dangerous phase because such substances are easier to conceal, transport and distribute while generating far higher profit margins.
Large seizures have become increasingly common in recent times. Authorities have intercepted consignments ranging from hundreds of grams to over a kilogram of MDMA, often linked to interstate or international trafficking networks. For instance, in one major seizure in Thiruvananthapuram district last year, police recovered over 1.2 kg of MDMA valued at several crore rupees. Similar operations across the state have uncovered sophisticated supply chains connecting Kerala to sources in neighbouring states and overseas locations.
What distinguishes the present crisis from earlier drug challenges is not merely the volume of narcotics entering Kerala but the evolution of trafficking methods. Drug networks increasingly use courier services, encrypted messaging platforms and social media, relying on smaller, harder-to-detect consignments.
Investigations have also revealed the recruitment of students and young adults as intermediaries, with hostels, rental accommodations and educational hubs emerging as distribution points. A police intelligence report identified 1,057 schools across the state as targets of drug networks.
The social consequences are becoming increasingly evident. Drug abuse among adolescents and young adults is rising, with schools and colleges emerging as areas of growing vulnerability. Authorities and educators have reported more instances of narcotics being found in and around educational institutions, while surveys suggest that experimentation with drugs is beginning at increasingly younger ages.
Against this backdrop, Operation Toofan should be viewed less as a standalone campaign and more as a sustained correction. Kerala has conducted anti-drug initiatives earlier. Operations such as D-Hunt (launched in January 2024) led to thousands of arrests and drug hauls. In 2025, police and excise authorities reportedly apprehended nearly 19,000 offenders through anti-narcotics drives. Yet the persistence of rising cases suggests that enforcement efforts, while substantial, have often been reactive rather than systemic.
Announcing the initiative, Chennithala stated that the objective was not merely to arrest users or low-level peddlers but to “overhaul the drug mafia” through coordinated action involving the students, police, health and excise departments. He also indicated that all those involved with narcotics activities would be brought under surveillance and interstate coordination would be strengthened to dismantle supply chains. Senior police officials have subsequently disclosed plans for coordinated operations extending beyond Kerala, including engagement with police forces in neighbouring states and cooperation with central agencies.
The principal value of Operation Toofan lies in its recognition that fragmented enforcement cannot defeat organised narcotics networks. Drug trafficking operates through interconnected ecosystems of suppliers, financiers, logistical partners and digital-cum-money laundering facilitators. The operation’s success will thus depend less on the number of arrests than on its ability to dismantle entire networks by tracing financial flows, mapping trafficking routes, strengthening interstate intelligence-sharing and coordinating action across agencies.
At the same time, sustainable success requires constant strategic action. While traffickers must face stringent punishment, users often need treatment, counselling and social reintegration. Schools, colleges, local governments and community organisations must serve as frontline partners in prevention.
Equally important is the digital dimension of the narcotics trade, with traffickers increasingly exploiting social media and encrypted platforms, necessitating stronger cyber-investigation capabilities and intelligence-led policing. Ultimately, progress should be measured not only by arrests and seizures, but by reduced addiction, improved rehabilitation outcomes and the disruption of organised criminal networks.
The UDF government has chosen to place the issue of narcotics at the centre of its early governance agenda, which conveys a broader political lesson. Operation Toofan may have arrived late, but it represents a vital acknowledgement of the problem’s gravity. Its ultimate success will depend not just on headline-grabbing raids but on sustained political commitment, institutional coordination and evidence-based policies that reduce the social space in which narcotics networks thrive.
Amal Chandra is an author, policy analyst and columnist. Find him on X @ens_socialis
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