Kerala’s all-out war

Kerala’s launch of ‘Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt’ on 1 June acknowledges that the state’s narcotics challenge is no longer a peripheral law-and-order issue but a social crisis requiring a mission-mode response. Announced by home minister Ramesh Chennithala within weeks of the United Democratic Front (UDF) assuming power, the initiative is one of the first major interventions of the new government and a demonstration of its intent to address an issue that featured prominently in public debate during the April Assembly election campaign.

On the very first day, Operation Toofan led to more than 100 cases being registered, 137 arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics, including MDMA (commonly known as 'Ecstasy'). Within three days, the figures had risen to 340 cases and 368 arrests. The significance of the crackdown lies not merely in its scale, but in what it reveals about a problem that has been steadily deepening for years. Operation Toofan is therefore a welcome intervention, though a long-overdue one.

For decades, Kerala remained one of the country’s most socially advanced states. High literacy, strong public health outcomes and a relatively vibrant civic culture fostered the assumption that the state would be more resilient than most against the social pathologies associated with drug abuse.

That assumption has been steadily undermined by evidence. The rise of synthetic narcotics — especially MDMA — methamphetamine and designer drugs has transformed the nature of the challenge. Unlike traditional narcotics, these substances move through highly networked supply chains, exploit digital platforms, generate enormous profits and often target younger demographics.

The result is a problem that cannot be measured merely by seizures and arrests but by its growing penetration into schools, colleges, neighbourhoods and families.