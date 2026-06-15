Kerala seeks public support as anti-drug campaign gathers momentum

Kerala Home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday called for greater public participation in the state's anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, saying the initiative was beginning to deliver results in the fight against drug abuse.

Addressing a public gathering, Chennithala said growing awareness about the dangers posed by narcotics had contributed to the campaign's progress and emphasised that the battle against drugs required the involvement of society as a whole.

He described substance abuse as one of the most pressing challenges facing the state, particularly among young people, and warned that an increasing number of youths were falling prey to addiction.

According to the minister, Operation Toofan was launched with the objective of protecting future generations from the dangers associated with narcotics and creating a coordinated response to the problem.

Chennithala stressed that law enforcement agencies alone could not tackle the issue effectively. He said departments including police, excise, education and health must work together, while community organisations, institutions and citizens also needed to play an active role.