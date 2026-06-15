Kerala seeks public support as anti-drug campaign gathers momentum
State Home minister Ramesh Chennithala says Operation Toofan is showing results but stresses need for collective action to combat rising substance abuse
Kerala Home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday called for greater public participation in the state's anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, saying the initiative was beginning to deliver results in the fight against drug abuse.
Addressing a public gathering, Chennithala said growing awareness about the dangers posed by narcotics had contributed to the campaign's progress and emphasised that the battle against drugs required the involvement of society as a whole.
He described substance abuse as one of the most pressing challenges facing the state, particularly among young people, and warned that an increasing number of youths were falling prey to addiction.
According to the minister, Operation Toofan was launched with the objective of protecting future generations from the dangers associated with narcotics and creating a coordinated response to the problem.
Chennithala stressed that law enforcement agencies alone could not tackle the issue effectively. He said departments including police, excise, education and health must work together, while community organisations, institutions and citizens also needed to play an active role.
He noted that the campaign had received support from people across political and social backgrounds, describing it as a mission that transcends party affiliations.
The minister said concerns raised by families, particularly mothers worried about the impact of drug abuse on their children, had reinforced the urgency of the government's efforts.
Operation Toofan is built around three key components: strict enforcement against drug trafficking, public awareness initiatives and rehabilitation support for those struggling with addiction.
As part of the campaign, thousands of volunteers have been mobilised across Kerala to assist with outreach activities and awareness programmes aimed at educating communities about the risks associated with narcotics.
The state government has also intensified enforcement measures, with police conducting anti-drug operations across Kerala and regularly arresting individuals suspected of involvement in narcotics distribution networks.
Chennithala urged citizens to remain vigilant and support the campaign, arguing that only a sustained collective effort could effectively curb the spread of drug abuse.
Operation Toofan was launched by the UDF government shortly after assuming office and has since become one of the administration's flagship initiatives aimed at addressing the growing narcotics challenge in the state.
With PTI inputs