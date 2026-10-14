Punjab drug activist’s murder: Accused’s shop torched, bandh called

Mob vandalises and torches the medical store where anti-drug activist Jhota was shot dead; part of the accused's house is demolished.

Police arrest medical store owner Ashwani Kumar in Rajasthan; a joint action committee calls a Punjab bandh on Thursday.

Opposition leaders accuse the Mann government of failing to curb drugs and maintain law and order.

Anger over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, popularly known as Jhota, spilled onto the streets of Punjab's Mansa town on Wednesday, 14 October, with a mob setting fire to the medical store where he was shot dead and authorities demolishing part of the accused's house.

Some members of the crowd, including Nihangs stones before being set ablaze amid loud slogans against the accused. The violence unfolded in the presence of a heavy police deployment, with people filming the destruction as the structure came apart. Some members of the crowd, including Nihangs, were seen participating in the vandalism.

Jhota, who had campaigned against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead in broad daylight at a busy marketplace on Tuesday.

The killing has triggered a political confrontation in Punjab, which is due to go to polls early next year. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has promised the strictest punishment for those responsible, while Opposition leaders have accused his government of presiding over a collapse of law and order, describing the situation as "jungle Raj".

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking, Mann appealed to people to maintain peace. "An unfortunate incident has taken place in Mansa in which social worker Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead. I want to make it clear that Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits," Mann said in a video message. "Anybody found hatching a conspiracy in this matter will also not be spared."

Bathinda Range DIG Harjit Singh confirmed Kumar's arrest and said an FIR had been registered against two people.