Rajasthan: Ex-BJP MLA’s death, alleged police assault on RSS worker trigger tensions

Villagers had been protesting what they alleged was illegal mining by Bhadana and objected particularly to the operation of the crusher plant on pasture land. They claimed that the land had been encroached upon, preventing their cattle from grazing. They were also unhappy with what they described as the denial of employment to local residents at the plant and the alleged illegal extraction of stone.

On Sunday evening, as Bhadana arrived at the site with his supporters and attempted to restart operations, a heated argument escalated into a clash between villagers, reportedly numbering 70-80, and Bhadana's supporters. Several rounds were allegedly fired from a rifle during the confrontation. Bhadana and his security guard were beaten with sticks and rods, suffering serious injuries.

According to police circle inspector Dhirendra Singh, the dispute between the Bhadana family and the villagers had been going on for around two years.

Villagers alleged that Bhadana's wife Kamlesh Singh, in whose name the mining lease had been issued, was also involved in illegal mining and the crusher plant was located on pasture land. They claimed the family operated the plant day and night, disturbing peace in the area, and carried out blasting at the mines late at night.

The villagers had allegedly disconnected the plant's electricity supply and taken away its water pump. The Bhadana family informed the police, but alleged that no action was taken against the villagers.

Resentment had also grown over the distribution of jobs at the crusher plant. Villagers alleged that employment was given only to a favoured few, while illegal mining continued with selected miners being given work.

For the seven days preceding Sunday's violence, villagers had been staging sit-in protests after learning that Bhadana intended to reopen the plant. The police had reportedly been informed about the demonstrations but took no action until the clash broke out on Sunday evening.

Bhadana's wife and son Arjun Singh Bhadana, a lawyer who practises in the Supreme Court, had also reportedly informed the police about the situation. However, no effective intervention followed before the confrontation in which the former MLA was critically injured.

One of Bhadana's daughters, an IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, and another daughter, who is a doctor, rushed to Bayana for their father's funeral.