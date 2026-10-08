Gehlot flags cattle deaths in Rajasthan, questions delay in drought relief

Ashok Gehlot claims cattle deaths and acute fodder and water shortages in western Rajasthan, calls for immediate drought declaration.

Questions delays in opening fodder depots and cattle camps despite state government’s announcements.

State has announced tanker-based water supplies until 31 December, while Gehlot demands urgent relief for livestock owners and gaushalas.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, 8 October accused the BJP-led state government of delaying relief measures in drought-hit parts of western Rajasthan, alleging that cattle were dying amid acute shortages of fodder and drinking water. He demanded an immediate drought declaration in the affected areas, the opening of fodder depots and cattle camps, and emergency water supplies through tankers.

In a statement, Gehlot said that despite chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma announcing fodder depots in Barmer on 30 September, neither the depots nor cattle relief camps had been opened even after eight days.

He said the local administration in Gadra Road had submitted proposals to establish fodder depots in 23 patwar circles, but approvals were still pending.

Questioning the delay, Gehlot asked why the government had not made the necessary preparations before the election model code of conduct came into force. He also questioned why it had not sought the Election Commission of India’s permission to implement relief measures after the code became applicable.

The Congress leader cited accounts from local residents to claim that cattle had died in dozens of villages, fodder prices had tripled and animals were being forced to eat plastic and garbage because of the scarcity of feed.