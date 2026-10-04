Gehlot urges Rajasthan govt to prepare for drought-like conditions

Ashok Gehlot urges Rajasthan government to prepare a contingency plan as drought-like conditions threaten water, fodder and employment

He cites affected villages across Jodhpur, Barmer, Balotra and Jaisalmer and seeks adequate relief works and timely implementation

Gehlot demands farm loan waivers, while the state has announced tanker water supplies, fodder depots and emergency works in affected areas

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday urged the state government to prepare a contingency plan to address the “drought-like” situation in parts of the state, warning that drinking water, fodder and employment could become major concerns in the coming months.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader said the government should treat the situation seriously and begin preparations immediately to provide adequate drinking water and fodder for both people and livestock.

“Arrangements will have to be made for fodder and drinking water, both for people and animals. A contingency plan should be prepared from now itself,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot had on Saturday claimed that drought-like conditions prevailed in around 2,000 villages in Jodhpur, 2,460 villages in Barmer, 1,216 villages in Balotra and 961 villages in Jaisalmer. He said several other parts of the Marwar region and the state were also affected by inadequate rainfall.