Jilted lover stabs ex-girlfriend 12 times in Bihar

Chandan Kumar confessed to the police that he was in a relationship for five years.



But the girl started ignoring him of late and also refused to marry him.



"I got angry and stabbed her multiple times," he said.



In her brief statement to the police, the victim acknowledged that she was in a relationship with Chandan but broke it off as her parents were not happy.



"He also uploaded my private video on social media some six months ago. A panchayat also took place and my parents had lodged an FIR in that matter in Bantaha police station as well," she said.