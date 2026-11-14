J&K attacks expose BJP's tall claims of peace, Kashmir under 'deceptive calm': Congress
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief says attacks on security personnel expose the gap between the Centre's claims of peace and the situation on the ground
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra on Saturday said recent attacks in the Union Territory had exposed the Centre's claims of peace and normalcy, describing the situation in the Valley as one of "deceptive calm".
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Karra cited the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and the killing of two special police officers in Kishtwar as evidence contradicting the government's claims.
He said the Centre's assertions of peace, often backed by references to open markets, functioning schools and the absence of strikes or stone-pelting, overlooked the security situation on the ground.
"The Centre forgets that this is a deceptive calm. If this is not a deceptive calm, then how do such incidents happen?" he said.
Karra alleged that the government attempted to project normalcy internationally but was exposed by its "poor performance and wrong policies".
"Such incidents expose the tall claims of the BJP, including those of the prime minister and home minister, that everything is hunky-dory... It (attacks) is a failure of the security apparatus and the policies adopted by the government of India," he said.
Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
On BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book, Karra said he did not take Ranaut seriously, describing her comments as a reflection of a lack of political maturity, culture and values.
He said the remarks would neither diminish Gandhi's stature and respect nor weaken her resolve to revive democracy in the country.
"The BJP and its mindset is getting exposed, that's all," he said.
Tribute to Nehru
Paying tribute to Nehru, Karra described him as one of the senior-most leaders of modern India who had made significant sacrifices for the country's independence.
He said Nehru laid the foundation of modern India, which was subsequently carried forward by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other Congress leaders.
Karra said Indian democracy had once served as a model for countries across the world but alleged that the BJP had undermined it through its "nefarious designs".
He said the Congress had taken up an initiative under Rahul Gandhi's leadership to revive democracy in the country.