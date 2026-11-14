J&K attacks expose BJP's tall claims of peace, Kashmir under 'deceptive calm': Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Karra on Saturday said recent attacks in the Union Territory had exposed the Centre's claims of peace and normalcy, describing the situation in the Valley as one of "deceptive calm".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Karra cited the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and the killing of two special police officers in Kishtwar as evidence contradicting the government's claims.

He said the Centre's assertions of peace, often backed by references to open markets, functioning schools and the absence of strikes or stone-pelting, overlooked the security situation on the ground.

"The Centre forgets that this is a deceptive calm. If this is not a deceptive calm, then how do such incidents happen?" he said.

Karra alleged that the government attempted to project normalcy internationally but was exposed by its "poor performance and wrong policies".