J&K CM Omar Abdullah expects SC to set deadline for statehood restoration
CM Abdullah had temporarily withdrawn the demand for statehood in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah stated on Monday that he hopes that the Supreme Court will soon mandate a deadline on the issue of restoration of statehood after hearing the case next month.
J&K was deemed as Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which bifurcated the erstwhile state into the two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K.
CM Abdullah’s remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s refusal to advance the date of hearing the plea. The apex court has underlined that the plea is already listed for 10 October.
“I do not know who went to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. We also want (sic) there should be no delay in this decision,” Abdullah was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a public function in Srinagar.
The restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir has been a key demand of Abdullah's party, but it is important to mention that Abdullah had temporarily withdrawn the demand in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April.
"Our first decision in the first cabinet meeting was to pass a resolution on statehood. In my first meeting with the prime minister, the first thing I did was to handover the cabinet resolution on statehood to him," he was quoted as saying.
“We have been waiting, but we have not had any benefit. Unfortunately, the SC is not ready to hear this issue before 10 October. We will wait some more and are still hopeful that while the Centre did not take a decision, the SC will,” Abdullah added.
‘SC ensured elections in J&K’
Meanwhile, while demanding statehood, the chief minister also thanked the apex court for successful holding Assembly elections in J&K. He stated that had the Supreme Court not directed the Union government to conduct Assembly polls, “perhaps I would not have been here before you as chief minister today”.
"The elections in J-K were possible only when the SC set a deadline. Unfortunately, the SC did not set a deadline on statehood and that is why we are being dragged so much. I hope when the issue comes before the SC on 10 October, it will set a deadline and our statehood is restored immediately,” Abdullah said.
Responding to a question about a protest led by People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, which sought the transfer of inmates from jails outside J&K, Abdullah clarified that while there was nothing wrong in the protest, decisions on matters of security are supposed to be taken in New Delhi and not Srinagar.
“We all are worried about it. But nothing can happen by doing anything in Srinagar. Decisions on security in Jammu and Kashmir are taken in Delhi, in the home ministry. So, better she go to Delhi, meet the home minister and raise this issue with him the way we did,” he said.
The CM informed the press that his government has already placed the issue before Union home minister Amit Shah. "If they (PDP) are doing it just for show, then let them do it. No one will have any objection," the Chief minister said.
Asked about the signature campaign he announced during his Independence Day speech in support for the restoration of statehood, Abdullah stated that the campaign is underway. “When we complete that, we will take it to the Central government and SC,” he stated.
With PTI inputs