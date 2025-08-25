J&K CM Omar Abdullah expects SC to set deadline for statehood restoration

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah stated on Monday that he hopes that the Supreme Court will soon mandate a deadline on the issue of restoration of statehood after hearing the case next month.

J&K was deemed as Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which bifurcated the erstwhile state into the two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K.

CM Abdullah’s remarks came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s refusal to advance the date of hearing the plea. The apex court has underlined that the plea is already listed for 10 October.

“I do not know who went to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. We also want (sic) there should be no delay in this decision,” Abdullah was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a public function in Srinagar.

The restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir has been a key demand of Abdullah's party, but it is important to mention that Abdullah had temporarily withdrawn the demand in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April.

"Our first decision in the first cabinet meeting was to pass a resolution on statehood. In my first meeting with the prime minister, the first thing I did was to handover the cabinet resolution on statehood to him," he was quoted as saying.

“We have been waiting, but we have not had any benefit. Unfortunately, the SC is not ready to hear this issue before 10 October. We will wait some more and are still hopeful that while the Centre did not take a decision, the SC will,” Abdullah added.