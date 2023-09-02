J&K Congress chief asks workers to gear up for upcoming urban local bodies & panchayat elections

He asked the local leadership of districts, blocks, wards and observers to identify and shortlist candidates for the ULB elections.



"The deserving candidates will be given a mandate for the elections," he said.



Without taking any names, he said parties exploiting the sentiments of the people on various emotional issues for vote bank politics need to be isolated.



"They have utterly failed to deliver on their commitments, causing unrest in different regions and sections of the society. The people must identify such political parties and reject them for being their worst enemies and responsible for the mistrust and unrest amongst the people," he said.

Wani asked the people of the Jammu region to join hands and defeat the "nefarious designs of communal, divisive and separatist forces".