J&K Delimitation Commission likely to submit report by April end

The draft roll will be published, following which a 'door to door' verification of the electoral roll will be done. Centre will discuss the same during an all party meeting, the government sources elaborated.



The commission has proposed six new assembly constituencies in the Jammu region which would be carved out from Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar districts, the sources said. This will increase the number of Assembly seats from 37 to 43 in the Jammu region.



Similarly, one new seat has been proposed in Kashmir valley, to be carved out from the existing Kupwara district, thus making the assembly seats to 47 from 46 in the Kashmir region.