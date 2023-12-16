JK: Exam forms of students of pvt schools on state land being refused, claim parties; official denies

Political parties in Kashmir on Friday alleged that authorities are not accepting class 10 examination forms from students of private schools established on state land, a charge denied by the J-K Board of School Education.

The parties' reaction came after a media report claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) had refused to accept examination forms from students of class 10 enrolled in private schools established on state land.

This is "not true" and examination forms are not being rejected, JKBOSE Chairman Parikshat Singh Manhas told PTI.

"The examination forms are not being rejected. Every student will be allowed to sit in the examination," he said and added that students should concentrate on their studies and not panic. "Every form will be accepted after proper and due process," Manhas said.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on X said, "Deeply troubled by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's refusal to accept class 10th exam forms from students in private schools established on state land." "Disregarding a high court stay order raises serious questions about fairness and their motives. It seems intentional to jeopardise the future of countless students", she said.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, "The unjust move has sparked concerns and raised questions about the Board's actions which are in defiance of a high court order issued last year in reference to the government directive from the previous year." The Jammu and Kashmir administration in 2022 had amended the rules under the Education Act, 2002, to provide for fresh guidelines relating to the use of land and building structures by private schools in the Union Territory.