Jammu and Kashmir: Magistrate fined Rs 10,000 for unjust PSA detention

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled against the district magistrate of Jammu, ordering him to personally pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 for unjustifiably detaining Surjeet Singh, alias Sonu, under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 (PSA), as per a Bar and Bench report.

The case, Surjeet Singh alias Sonu vs Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, underscored issues of vague reasoning and insufficient justification in the detention order.

What were the HC's findings?

Presiding over the case, Justice Atul Sreedharan, criticised the detention order as vague and reflective of an attempt to justify actions without proper grounds.

The Court specifically pointed out the reasoning in paragraph 7 of the detention grounds, describing it as 'confusing'.

The Court said: 'Paragraph 7, quoted hereinabove, reflects that twisted reasoning and thought process of the district magistrate and deserves to be deprecated strongly. It is vague and the language used is intended to confuse rather than convince and it reflects an anxiety on the part of the district magistrate, Jammu, to justify the unjustifiable.'