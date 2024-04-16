India not a police state: J&K and Ladakh HC quashes PSA detention

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has made a significant ruling, overturning the detention of a Kashmir resident under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The court's decision was underlined by the assertion that to support such detention “would be to concede to the scenario that India is a police state, which it is not”, as per an Indian Express report.

The petitioner, Jaffar Ahmad Parray from Shopian, challenged his detention under the PSA last year. Justice Rahul Bharti, in his order dated 22 March, emphasised the importance of the rule of law in a democratic country like India. He noted that law enforcement agencies cannot detain and interrogate individuals without registering a case against them.

The order by Justice Rahul Bharti dated 22 March reads, “To believe this version of the respondent number 2 (District Magistrate, Shopian), as cited and highlighted in the grounds of detention in support of the detention order, would be to concede to the scenario that India is a police state, which otherwise it is not by any stretch of imagination or claim.” The order was uploaded yesterday, the report added.