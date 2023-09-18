Kashmiri journalist Majid Hyderi booked under PSA

Journalist and political commentator Majid Hyderi who was arrested last week by Jammu and Kashmir Police on charges of criminal conspiracy and extortion has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said on Monday. Hyderi has been booked under the PSA and lodged at the Kot Balwal jail in the Jammu region of the Union Territory, they said.

Hyderi, a resident of the city's Peerbagh area, was arrested late Thursday night after police lodged a case against him following orders from a court.

"FIR number 88/2023 under sections 120B, 177, 386 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sadder police station on the basis of an order issued by the JMIC court in Srinagar," police said on X on Friday.

He was arrested allegedly for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc, police added.