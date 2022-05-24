J&K: Kidnap, rape accused sentenced to 8 years' imprisonment

In default of the payment of the fines, the court ordered that the convict shall undergo further imprisonment for a period of two months in offence under section 376 (1) RPC (rape), one and half month in offence under section 363 RPC and one month in offence under section 452 RPC.



The other convict, Sunil Kumar a.k.a. Kokar, son of Rattan Lal of Dhai Chak Gho Manhasa, was sentenced for four months for commission of the offence under Section 363/109 RPC and a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of the payment of fine, the convict has to undergo further imprisonment for a period of 15 days in offence u/s 363/109 RPC.



The court also ordered that the period of detention of the convicts during investigation and trial of the case shall be set off against the sentence awarded to them.



"It is not only the duty of the court, but social and legal obligations are clearly enjoined upon it to impose adequate punishment according to law while taking into consideration not only in the crime, but also the criminal," the court observed, adding: "Furthermore, deterrence and reformation are primarily social goals. It is the duty of the court to impose adequate sentence, for one of the purpose of the requisite sentence is protection of the society and legitimate response to its collectively concise."