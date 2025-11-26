J&K L-G criticised over BJP demand for Hindu-only MBBS seats at Vaishno Devi university
The move highlights rising tensions over religion and representation in J&K’s educational institutions
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has accepted a memorandum from the BJP requesting that all MBBS seats at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, be reserved exclusively for Hindus, a move that has sparked sharp criticism from regional political parties.
The Hindu reported that a BJP delegation, led by senior leader and Assembly Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, met Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The party demanded changes to the rules of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to ensure that only students “with faith in Mata Vaishno Devi” could gain admission.
The party raised concerns that this year’s admission list disproportionately favoured Muslim students, with 42 of the 50 qualifiers belonging to the community.
“Most students in the admission list are from one particular community this year. We protested against it. The varsity is a religious institution and people have faith and beliefs attached to it,” Sharma said, asserting that donors expect the institution to promote their faith.
The decision by the L-G, who also serves as Chairman of the Shrine Board, drew strong reactions. National Conference (NC) spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar called it “divisive and communal,” highlighting that students of all religions attend minority institutions across India, including Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
NC legislator Tanvir Sadiq warned that introducing religion-based quotas in educational institutions could set a dangerous precedent, questioning whether merit and public services would be compromised in future.
“Communalising health and education is fundamentally wrong. It harms society today and destroys the nation tomorrow,” he said.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the BJP’s move as “shameful,” accusing it of extending discrimination against Muslims into the education sector in the Union Territory. J&K Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone criticised the move as undermining merit, saying, “Medical science needs researchers, not religious zealots.”
J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari condemned the BJP’s stance, comparing it to divisive ideologies of the past and questioning the impact on social harmony and secular values. He appealed to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to intervene and ensure that admissions remain merit-based.
The controversy highlights rising tensions over religion and representation in J&K’s educational institutions, raising concerns about the impact on social cohesion and secular principles in the region.
