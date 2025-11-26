J&K L-G criticised over BJP demand for Hindu-only MBBS seats at Vaishno Devi university

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has accepted a memorandum from the BJP requesting that all MBBS seats at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, be reserved exclusively for Hindus, a move that has sparked sharp criticism from regional political parties.

The Hindu reported that a BJP delegation, led by senior leader and Assembly Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, met Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The party demanded changes to the rules of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to ensure that only students “with faith in Mata Vaishno Devi” could gain admission.

The party raised concerns that this year’s admission list disproportionately favoured Muslim students, with 42 of the 50 qualifiers belonging to the community.

“Most students in the admission list are from one particular community this year. We protested against it. The varsity is a religious institution and people have faith and beliefs attached to it,” Sharma said, asserting that donors expect the institution to promote their faith.