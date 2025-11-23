'Communalising medical sciences': Lone criticises calls for J&K quota in MBBS admissions

People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday condemned the demand by a BJP MLA for reservations for Hindu students in MBBS admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University medical college, saying the move reflects an attempt to “communalise the medical sciences.” Lone, a former BJP ally, asserted that places in medical colleges should be secured strictly through a merit-based national entrance system.

The reaction came after controversy erupted over the first admission list issued by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), which showed that 42 out of 50 admitted students were from Kashmir.

BJP MLA R.S. Pathania called for Hindu reservations in the institution, located in Reasi district, while a delegation of BJP legislators met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to raise objections to the admissions list.

Lone said the BJP’s stand revealed a “perilous attempt to communalise the medical sciences” and reflected a “profoundly troubling politicisation of one of the nation’s most rigorous and merit-based disciplines.” Calling the controversy “too much of a stretch,” the Handwara MLA described it as a “political trivialisation” of a distinguished field and urged the BJP to return to “constitutional norms and academic integrity.”