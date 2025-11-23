Parents raise alarm as Al-Falah Medical College faces regulatory and security scrutiny
The parents’ letter highlights the broader investigation into individuals previously associated with the college, including doctors linked to a white-collar terror module
Parents of students at Al-Falah Medical College have sought urgent clarity from the university administration amid mounting regulatory concerns and an ongoing security investigation involving the institution.
A formal representation signed by scores of parents was submitted to the university’s vice-chancellor on Saturday, urging immediate assurance regarding the academic future of their children. The appeal follows recent developments indicating that the National Medical Commission (NMC) may review, and potentially withdraw, the college’s recognition, alongside reports of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) considering suspension of its affiliation.
Parents said the uncertainty surrounding the college had become deeply unsettling. Rajnish, a parent from Delhi who met senior faculty members on Saturday, told NDTV that families were anxious about the possible fallout. “We were worried about the future of our children.
The VC and principal were occupied with the investigation, but professors assured us the university is safe and students’ degrees will not be affected,” he said. “Still, it is distressing to learn that the institution where our children study is under scrutiny for alleged links to terror-related activities. The investigating agencies are doing their job; we will wait to see what emerges.”
The parents’ letter highlights the broader investigation into individuals previously associated with the college, including doctors linked to a white-collar terror module. One of them is accused of carrying out the Chandni Chowk car bombing that killed 13 people.
Such revelations, parents say, have triggered an unprecedented crisis for hundreds of medical students whose academic progress and future careers now appear uncertain. The representation calls for a clear roadmap addressing academic continuity, examination schedules, and the validity of degrees awarded by the college.
Families have also underscored the emotional and financial strain caused by the situation, noting that many have invested several years and substantial fees into their children’s medical education.
Parents from multiple cities and academic batches have signed the representation, reflecting widespread concern across the student body. As of now, the university and Al-Falah Medical College have not issued any official response.
With the situation still unfolding, parents have indicated they may approach regulatory bodies if the administration fails to offer immediate clarification.
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines