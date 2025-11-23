Parents raise alarm as Al-Falah Medical College faces regulatory and security scrutiny

The VC and principal were occupied with the investigation, but professors assured us the university is safe and students’ degrees will not be affected,” he said. “Still, it is distressing to learn that the institution where our children study is under scrutiny for alleged links to terror-related activities. The investigating agencies are doing their job; we will wait to see what emerges.”

The parents’ letter highlights the broader investigation into individuals previously associated with the college, including doctors linked to a white-collar terror module. One of them is accused of carrying out the Chandni Chowk car bombing that killed 13 people.

Such revelations, parents say, have triggered an unprecedented crisis for hundreds of medical students whose academic progress and future careers now appear uncertain. The representation calls for a clear roadmap addressing academic continuity, examination schedules, and the validity of degrees awarded by the college.

Families have also underscored the emotional and financial strain caused by the situation, noting that many have invested several years and substantial fees into their children’s medical education.

Parents from multiple cities and academic batches have signed the representation, reflecting widespread concern across the student body. As of now, the university and Al-Falah Medical College have not issued any official response.

With the situation still unfolding, parents have indicated they may approach regulatory bodies if the administration fails to offer immediate clarification.

With agency inputs