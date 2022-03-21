J&K LG's advisor Farooq Khan resigns
Official sources said Khan submitted his resignation to the Union Home Ministry late Sunday evening
Farooq Khan, an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor has resigned.
Sources close to Khan said that he resigned as the advisor to the Lt Governor after discussions with the senior BJP leadership.
"In view of the forthcoming assembly elections, he is likely to take up an important political assignment," sources added.
