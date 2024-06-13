J&K: Police release sketches of 4 terrorists involved in 2 attacks in Doda

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday, 12 June, released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

On Tuesday terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police have released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, Gandoh and carrying out terror-related activities," a police spokesperson said.