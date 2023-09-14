J&K: Three security personnel and a police officer killed in Anantnag encounter

Three defence personnel, including a colonel commanding a battalion and a major, as well as a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area in the valley. One soldier has also gone missing, officials said on Wednesday, 14 September.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight that ensued in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday, 13 September.

The officers succumbed to their injuries during treatment, officials said, adding a jawan had also died. The whereabouts of another soldier was not immediately known and it is feared he might have been seriously wounded.

DGP Dilbag Singh announced the loss of the braveheart officers of both the police and the army. In a message, he said every loss of life is unfortunate and asserted that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice soon.