J’khand Well Accident: 2 bodies recovered, 3 still trapped

Two bodies have been recovered from a well, a portion of which caved in at a village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an official said on Friday.

Five people died after a portion of a well caved in at Piska village on Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said.

However, NDRF officials said the toll is still unknown as the rescue operation is still underway.

The incident took place in Piska village, around 70 km from the state capital Ranchi.