JMM protests MP Nishikant's UT demand, BJP says it's his 'personal remark'

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday, 29 July, staged a protest against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent statement in Lok Sabha, where he advocated for declaring parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar as a Union Territory to curb infiltration from Bangladesh.

On 25 July, Dubey had proposed the formation of a Union Territory comprising Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, along with Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar districts of Bihar, and the Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand.

He cited concerns over the declining tribal population in Santhal Parganas due to what he termed as increasing "Bangladeshi infiltrators."

Leading the protest, state minister Deepak Birua accused the BJP of attempting to divide Jharkhand under the pretext of addressing infiltration issues.

"The BJP has revealed its intentions in Parliament. We will not allow them to divide our state," he asserted.