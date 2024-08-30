Under Modi govt, JNU’s academic expenditure nearly halved

The prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has seen its academic spend nearly halved since the Modi government came to power, according to data from the university’s annual accounts.

The overall expenditure on academic activities, including teaching aids, exams, convocations and students' welfare, has dropped significantly from Rs 37.34 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 20.30 crore in 2023–24, reports the Telegraph.

The first Modi government assumed office in May 2014.

This decline in funding affects crucial areas, such as fieldwork for research scholars, scholarship support, the purchase of academic journals, laboratory operations and the organisation of seminars. All of these have seen significant cuts, the JNU community complains.

Some would call these reductions a systematic "devastation" of higher education through the Centre’s adverse financial policies for JNU.

It is also worth mentioning here that the outlay for JNU’s several merit-cum-means scholarships, intended to support financially disadvantaged undergraduate and postgraduate students, has remained stagnant at Rs 2,000 per month for nearly a decade.