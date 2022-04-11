JNU clash: BJP using ABVP to communalise secular educational institutions, says NCP

"This is a direct attempt to weaken the secular framework of the very institution itself. Our acceptance to respect and live peacefully in a diverse and plural society is the main reason for discontent and, hence, BJP volunteers react in a manner only to disturb the peaceful dispensation, the NCP leader added.



Tapase further claimed the time was "not far" when students of minority and backward classes will be "rejected" from government employment as part of "a larger design" of communal hatred.



The violence "initiated" by the ABVP is "a strategic move" in the direction "to scare and polarise" the student community, he said, adding that it was "absolutely shameful how BJP workers are wanting to dictate what students should eat, what they should wear, how they should behave".