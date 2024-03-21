JNU presidential debate : Student outfits battle it out on Manipur violence, CAA, electoral bonds

Amid chants of 'Jai Bhim,' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' and 'Lal Salam’, candidates vying for president's post in the upcoming JNU students' union elections, delivered passionate speeches on Wednesday night, 10 March.

A large crowd of students gathered at the Jhelum Lawn to witness the highly anticipated presidential debate, setting the tone for the JNUSU polls scheduled for 22 March.

The atmosphere was charged with the sound of ‘dhols’ and trumpets as students and supporters of different outfits cheered for their leaders and raised slogans before the debate began.

Retired Supreme Court Justice V Ramasubramanian presided over the debate to ensure fairness and transparency. Last week, he was appointed by the Delhi High Court as an observer for this year’s JNUSU elections.

Candidates from various student outfits addressed a range of issues, including Manipur violence, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, farmers' protests, electoral bonds, and Israel-Palestine conflict. They also raised university-related issues in their appeal to voters.

The debate began with a speech from the only female presidential candidate for the JNUSU elections, Aradhana Yadav from the Samajwadi Party's student wing.

Yadav spoke on campus safety, discrimination against women, among others and if elected, she promised to advocate for minority reservation and “deprivation points” – a means to help students from backward regions, especially women, take admission.