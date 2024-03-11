JNU to hold students' union polls on 22 March after a 4-year gap

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has said the students' union elections will be held on 22 March and the results will be declared on 24 March.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were last held in 2019.

According to the schedule released by JNU's Election Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the polls, the tentative voter list will be displayed on Monday, 11 March and will be open for correction till Tuesday, 12 March.

Students can file their nominations from 14 March and the final list of candidates will be displayed on 16 March, an official notice stated.