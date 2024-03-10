JNU bans 'unauthorised' posters in upcoming student elections

The use of posters or pamphlets without prior permission from JNU's (Jawaharlal Nehru University) election committee is prohibited during campaigning for the upcoming student elections in the university, according to a notice issued by the authorities concerned.

The JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union) election committee has issued a partial code of conduct outlining the rules for campaigning in the upcoming student elections.

"The election committee is releasing a partial code of conduct for the smooth functioning of the election process. We appeal to the student community to cooperate with the election committee so that the elections are held peacefully and in disciplined manner," the notice issued on Friday, 8 March, said.

The code of conduct prohibits the use of posters or pamphlets without prior permission from the election committee tasked with overseeing the election process, it said.