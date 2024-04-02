JNU student on indefinite strike against 'inaction' over sexual harassment complaint

A female student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University has started an indefinite strike at the main gate of the campus, alleging inaction by its administration over her sexual harassment complaint against four people.

She alleged that she was sexually harassed on the night of 31 March on the campus by four people, including two former students. The university administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The complainant, however, claimed that the “perpetrators” of the crime were roaming around freely.

"It has been more than 30 hours since I first filed the complaint and no action whatsoever has been taken yet. There have been a bunch of formalities; my friends and I have been at the administration, leaving our classes, demanding justice, and doing all we can, while the perpetrators are roaming freely," she claimed.

The university, meanwhile, said it was following the due process. "We are following the due process which takes time. We also have to give a chance to the accused to provide their defence," JNU Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar told PTI.

The complainant further raised concerns over her safety and security on the campus. "It must be known that the person who harassed me and my friend resides in the same hostel as I do, and I am expected to go into the same hostel, the same corridors, the same mess, to face that person who has caused me such mental harassment."