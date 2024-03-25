JNU lesson for the Opposition: narratives can change

Left-supported JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) student Swati Singh must have been sorely disappointed. Part of the panel for the joint secretary’s post in the JNUSU (students' union) and presumably having campaigned vigorously enough, her candidature was, however, reported to have been ‘cancelled’ at 2.00 am in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, 16 March, barely seven hours before polling was to start at 9.00 am.

The cancellation, it was explained, was prompted by a complaint by the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), the students’ union affiliated to the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). The ABVP and the university apparently woke up to the fact that the university had rusticated her a few years ago. However, she had clearly challenged the rustication successfully and returned to the campus as a student. So what was the fuss?

There are no explanations yet why the ABVP and the JNU administration could not take the decision earlier. It is said that the unearthly hour of 2.00 am was chosen so that the cancellation could not be challenged in a court of law, which would have been possible if the cancellation had taken place a day earlier.

It did not help because the students displayed remarkable maturity and organising ability to decide that all Left supporters would transfer their votes to the Ambedkarite BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association) candidate for the joint secretary’s post. The mobilisation succeeded, and the Left-supported BAPSA candidate won.

The JNU administration will, no doubt, engage expensive lawyers to defend its decision in court; but that it failed to stop the Left-supported students from winning, has lessons for Opposition parties and supporters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.