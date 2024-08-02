Indore: Jobless MCA degree holder threatens to blow up Kendriya Vidyalaya, held

A man with master's degree in computer applications threatened to bomb the Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Indore on Independence Day after failing to get a job in the school, a police official said on Friday, 2 August.

The man, Chetan Soni (30), was arrested on Friday, days after he allegedly sent a bomb threat email to the school, superintendent of police (rural) Hitika Vasal told reporters.

Soni, who holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree, had applied for the post of technician in the Kendriya Vidyalaya, a central government run school, but could not get selected.