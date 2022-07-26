Jodhpur flooded: Many trains cancelled, schools closed

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Jodhpur as water was seen gushing through the streets making parked cars float in some areas. The traffic came to a standstill due to waterlogging reported at many places and schools were closed.



In fact, torrential rain in the city which started from 7 p.m. on Monday continued for five hours due to which roads were waterlogged and over 30 colonies were flooded with water.



Looking at the flood-like situation in the city, district collector Himanshu Gupta ordered the closure of the schools, both government and private.