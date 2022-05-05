Jodhpur violence: 211 arrested so far

Also, 19 FIRs have been registered -- four by police and 15 by the general public.



According to the DGP, the general public has been appealed to maintain peace, not to believe in rumours and to immediately inform the local police officials about the rumours, he said.



Meanwhile, the state government has extended the curfew imposed in ten police stations of city till May 6 midnight.



Internet services shall also remain suspended till further orders, officials said.



The curfew has been extended as a precautionary measure, said the DGP, adding that students who need to take exams, are being allowed.