Jorhat-Delhi direct air connectivity to commence from October: Gaurav Gogoi

The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to commence direct air connectivity between Assam’s Jorhat and Delhi, Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi said on Saturday, 27 July.

The Congress leader mentioned that earlier this month, he had requested the Union civil aviation minister to begin flight services between Jorhat and the national capital.

Gogoi met civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on 1 July and submitted a letter demanding air connectivity.

"He has informed me that a 189-seater flight will operate between Jorhat and Delhi. As per the information shared by the minister, the routes connecting Jorhat to Delhi have been awarded to SpiceJet with 189-seater type of aircraft and frequency of 7 flights per week," he said.

The flight operations will commence on this route from October 2024.