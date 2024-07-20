Unable to digest moral defeat, BJP back to communal politics: Gogoi

Congress's Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday alleged that the BJP was resorting to its "old brand of communal politics", as it was "unable to digest the moral defeat" in the parliamentary elections.

He claimed that this was being manifested in instances such as the order in Uttar Pradesh to owners of eateries to display their names during the Kanwar Yatra, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targeting a specific community over population figures.

"The BJP has not been able to digest the moral defeat it suffered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, that is why in every state, it is back to its old brand of communal politics," Gogoi said.

