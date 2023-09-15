Journalist arrested: Mehbooba alleges 'intimidation', J&K Police say 'acted on court order'

The J&K Police on Friday arrested a local journalist in Srinagar after which former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged 'intimidation', a charge vehemently denied by the police.

Police on Friday arrested a local journalist, Majid Hyderi from his residence in Peerbagh locality of Srinagar city.

Reacting to the arrest, Mehbooba Mufti posted on X, “Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen & certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities.

“His mother & sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation & defamation”.