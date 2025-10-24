Unidentified assailants kill journalist near Prayagraj hotel

A 54-year-old journalist was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants near a hotel in Prayagraj on Thursday evening, 23 October, police said.

The victim, identified as Laxmi Narayan Singh, also known as Pappu, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that Singh, who worked as a journalist, was found grievously injured and later died during treatment.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Pushkar Verma, the attackers used a sharp-edged weapon in the assault.