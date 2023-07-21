Journalist Siddique Kappan given a Standing Ovation in Kolkata

You call this freedom, asked Siddique Kappan to a packed auditorium in Kolkata. The journalist from Kerala was speaking to an invited audience for the first-time outside Kerala after his release on bail.

He was released on bail in February this year after spending nearly three years in jail (851 days to be precise). His crime? He was travelling to Hathras from new Delhi to cover the uproar following the hurried midnight cremation of a Dalit girl raped and assaulted by men from her own village she had named. She had succumbed to her injuries and trauma at the Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi.

But Kappan was stopped at Meerut and detained by Uttar Pradesh police. He was interrogated by central agencies, sometimes by multiple agencies nine or ten times a day, repeating the same questions. No food, water or toilet were provided in the initial days. A bucket was kept in the room for him to relieve himself.