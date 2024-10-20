Judge resigning to contest polls may affect public perception: Justice Gavai

A judge resigning from office to immediately contest elections may affect the public perception of his impartiality, Supreme Court Justice B.R. Gavai has said, asserting that judicial ethics and integrity are fundamental pillars that uphold the credibility of the legal system.

Justice Gavai was addressing an annual conference for judicial officers of Gujarat on 20 October, Saturday.

"Judicial ethics and integrity are fundamental pillars that uphold the credibility of the legal system. A judge's conduct while on the bench and off the bench must be in consonance with the highest standards of judicial ethics. A judge praising a politician or a bureaucrat while in office and outside the scope of courtesy may affect the public's trust in the judiciary as a whole," he emphasised.

"For instance, a judge of the Supreme Court of America had to apologise for comments criticising a presidential candidate. Another example is that if a judge resigns from his office to immediately contest elections it may affect public perception of his impartiality," Justice Gavai asserted.

While he named no names, the most recent example of a judge resigning from office and joining politics is that of Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who quit the Calcutta High Court to join the BJP.

Yet another fairly recent example is that of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, appointed as CJI on 3 October 2018 and currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, having been nominated by then President Ram Nath Kovind on 16 March 2020.

Judges making broad statements outside the scope of specific cases, especially regarding sensitive topics such as gender, religion, caste and politics etc is a matter of concern, Justice Gavai added.