Judge’s name restored to Bengal voter roll after media publicity

Former Calcutta High Court judge Sahidullah Munshi and members of his family have been reinstated in West Bengal’s electoral roll under the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, hours after the former judge publicly flagged that the names had been excluded despite submitting all required documents.

Munshi’s inclusion in the supplementary list dated 27 March comes as thousands of voters across the state continue to run from pillar to post to restore their names amid widespread confusion over deletions and adjudication statuses in the ongoing revision exercise ahead of the end-April Assembly polls.

The retired judge had earlier said that his name was shown as 'not found' while his wife and son were marked 'under adjudication', despite participating in the verification process twice and furnishing the necessary documentation.

Now, in a swift correction reflected in the latest supplementary list accessed by Live Law, Munshi and his family appear to have cleared the scrutiny hurdle — a turnaround that has raised eyebrows given the struggles faced by ordinary voters seeking similar redress.

Munshi served as a judge of the Calcutta High Court from 2013 until his retirement in September 2020 and currently heads the West Bengal Board of Auqaf.

The Supreme Court has already directed the creation of appellate tribunals comprising former high court chief justices and judges to hear appeals against exclusions in the SIR process, amid concerns about the absence of an independent grievance mechanism.