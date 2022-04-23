Judicial system should be Indianised; Process shouldn't be like wedding mantras: CJI

The practice of law before constitutional courts should be based on one's intelligence and understanding of law and not mere proficiency in language.



It is time some decisions are taken on these issues after assessment of pros and cons.



Inclusivity is one of the dimensions of Indianisation. Any profession having representation from all classes and sections will be beneficial to all, he remarked.



A strong proponent of higher representation of women from all classes and at the levels in the judicial system Ramana also said inclusivity does not stop with that.



"The social and geographical diversity of a nation must find reflection at all levels of judiciary. Then people will feel it is their own judiciary. A judge with a rural background is better placed to appreciate issues concerning the rural population. A judge from the marginalised section can understand issues of marginalised section," he added.



On the demand for setting up of regional benches of the Supreme Court Ramana said he was not aware of the central government's views on the private member bill on the subject introduced by DMK MP P. Wilson.



He said in the same spirit of accessibility, in consultation with other judges in the Supreme Court, a decision has been taken to continue online hearing of miscellaneous cases. On non-miscellaneous cases an advocate can seek permission of the court to appear online.



"This will enable advocates from all over the country to continue their practice before the Supreme Court. I hope this practice continues," Ramana said.