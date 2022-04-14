We must remain ever vigilant against divisiveness, says CJI Ramana

Earlier, in the day, the Chief Justice also visited the Jallianwala Bagh and paid homage to the freedom fighters.



"Jallianwala Bagh manifests the strength and resilience of the people of this country. This serene garden is symbolic of the great sacrifice made in the face of tyranny. It serves as a reminder of the heavy price paid for freedom, which we must always cherish and protect," he wrote in the visitors' book.



The Chief Justice also visited the Wagah Border and zero point.