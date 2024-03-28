Judiciary row: Mallikarjun Kharge has four questions for PM Modi

In a letter dated 26 March addressed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, as many as 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra expressed concern against mounting political and professional pressure through the actions of an interest group, which they alleged was aimed at undermining the judiciary’s integrity.

In an X post from his handle this evening, here is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to respond to the allegations about the pressure group: "To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a "committed judiciary" - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation. No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them."

The obvious implication here being that it was the Congress which stood behind the pressure group. It probably helped PM Modi's cause that the letter by the lawyers did not name anyone, though it did accuse the group of employing pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes, particularly in cases involving political figures, "which pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric and the trust placed in judicial processes".