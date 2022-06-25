'Jugjugg Jeeyo' rakes in Rs 9.28 crore on opening day

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated on Twitter: "#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai 9 select locations), #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri 9.28 cr. India biz."



'Jugjugg Jeeyo' marks Neetu's return to the big screen after nine years. She was seen with son Ranbir Kapoor and her late husband Rishi Kapoor in the 2013 film 'Besharam'.