Justice S. Muralidhar named chair of UN inquiry into Israeli–Palestinian violations

The president of the United Nations Human Rights Council, ambassador Jürg Lauber, has appointed former Odisha High Court chief justice S. Muralidhar as chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Bar and Bench reported that the decision announced on 26–27 November 2025, the appointment places an Indian jurist at the head of one of the UN’s most scrutinised investigative panels amid the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict.

Justice Muralidhar succeeds Brazilian expert Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro as head of the three-member commission, which is tasked with examining alleged violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses dating back to April 2021.

Established under UNHRC Resolution S-30/1 in 2021, the commission investigates the root causes of the conflict, including discrimination on the basis of identity, ethnicity, race or religion. Its mandate extends to identifying individuals responsible for violations, recommending accountability mechanisms, and presenting annual reports to both the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly.