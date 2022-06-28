Justice Sharma takes oath as CJ of Delhi HC
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in New Delhi
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in New Delhi.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.
Justice Sharma had earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular