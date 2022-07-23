Kallakurichi suicide case: Security beefed up as girl's body reaches hometown

The victim's parents received the body from the hospital and brought it to their hometown at Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district.



A pall of gloom descended the village as the body reached her hometown amid the wailing of families, relatives and neighbours.



Cuddalore district superintendent of Police, Sakthi Ganeshan while speaking to IANS said: "Police have beefed up the security in this area as the body has reached her home."



Subramanian, the victim's neighbour said: "We don't want any outsiders at our beloved girl's funeral. Her father was a farmer like us and had gone to Singapore. Her mother worked as an insurance advisor and slowly they picked up in their economic status. The girl used to commute to school daily before taking up an accommodation in the hostel on July 1. It is a real tragedy to our whole village."